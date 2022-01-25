Mark Hall: Man, 62, arrested on suspicion of murder
Police investigating the killing of Mark Hall in west Belfast have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Mr Hall, 31, died in hospital after a gun attack at his home at Rodney Drive on 18 December.
Two gunmen fired at least seven shots through the living room window of his home in what police described as a "callous and targeted attack".
Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man arrested earlier has been released.
Police believe the gunmen involved in the attack used a car with a taxi sign on its roof.
Mr Hall had been in the living room with a number of other family members, who narrowly avoided injury in the attack.