Daisy Hill Hospital: 'Need for surgery plan' amid staffing problems
By Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI
- Published
The Southern Health Trust has said it needs to "think radically" about a sustainable model for general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry due to recruitment challenges.
Despite repeated recruitment processes, only two out of six general surgical consultant posts have been filled.
The trust has become aware of another resignation that will stretch the service further.
At Craigavon Area Hospital, eight out of nine posts are filled.
Cover for Daisy Hill Hospital is provided by locums and rotation by staff based at Craigavon Area Hospital.
A trust spokesperson said surgical teams have been working with colleagues at both Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals to develop proposals that have been discussed through the Daisy Hill Pathfinder Group.
Those proposals will be shared at the trust board meeting on Thursday.
The Southern Health Trust spokesperson said: "Recruitment of general surgical consultant posts has been an ongoing challenge across Northern Ireland.
"Work has been progressing locally and regionally to develop more sustainable emergency and elective surgical services.
"However, recent changes to our workforce have presented a very immediate risk for the safety of our service in the Southern Trust, requiring urgent mitigation actions at local level."