Mark Hall: Man, 40, arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Police investigating the murder of Mark Hall in west Belfast have arrested a 40-year-old man.
Mr Hall died in hospital after the gun attack at his home at Rodney Drive on 18 December.
Two gunmen fired at least seven shots through the living room window of his home in what police described as a "callous and targeted attack".
The man who has been arrested is being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
Police believe the gunmen involved in the attack used a car with a taxi sign on its roof.
Mr Hall had been at home with other family members who narrowly avoided injury.