Doug Beattie: Pressure mounts on UUP leader over tweets
- Published
Pressure is mounting on Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie after accusations of misogyny and racism over a number of historical tweets.
On Monday, Mr Beattie said he was "deeply ashamed and embarrassed" over the emergence of the social media posts.
Earlier, he had apologised for tweeting a joke about former DUP leader Edwin Poots and his wife on Saturday night.
Mr Poots said his wife had been "disgusted" by it.
A number of leaders at Stormont have condemned Mr Beattie's posts.
In a personal statement issued on Twitter, Mr Beattie said: "Since I made my unreserved apology in relation to a tweet at the weekend I have been made aware of a number of historic tweets which I published.
"I am deeply ashamed and embarrassed by the content of these tweets. They are totally unacceptable. They do not reflect the opinions or values I hold today."
The politician said since the time he entered politics he had made a serious effort to increase the representation of women and advocate policies which would improve the lives and well-being of all women and girls.
"That is where I stand and I deeply regret the fact that these historic tweets could serve to undermine that position," he said.
He said misogyny was something which must be taken very seriously and admitted he had fallen short in the past.
He did not provide any details of what he said in the past tweets.
Doug Beattie's rise through the political ranks has been meteoric. Could his fall be equally rapid?
It's just eight months since he took control of the ailing party immediately boosting its poll ratings and bringing something with him that became known as the Beattie bounce.
But after having to apologise for a tweet which contained a joke about Edwin Poots and his wife a torrent of tweets have appeared on Twitter containing derogatory references to women.
Another accused Muslims of playing the victim and one even had the N-word.
They date from a decade or more ago when Doug Beattie was a soldier.
Now he's in another battle to save his political career.
Mr Beattie's SDLP counterpart Colum Eastwood said he had totally failed the leadership test.
Mr Eastwood said there was no place for misogyny in our society, and a zero-tolerance approach was needed.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "For those in political leadership that engage in that everyday sexism and think it's a joke, that's just disgusting in itself.
"That's not political leadership, political leadership is calling out things whenever it's wrong and in this case misogyny online is a huge problem."
Alliance Party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long said she was "genuinely shocked at just how casually misogynistic" the tweet referring to Mr Poots' wife was, saying it would "have made many a 1970s comic blush".