Bloody Sunday: Parachute Regiment flags near Derry 'unacceptable'
- Published
Unionist politicians have condemned the flying of Parachute Regiment flags near Londonderry ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Foyle DUP assembly member Gary Middleton described the flags as "unacceptable and disrespectful".
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said they show a "lack of respect and compassion".
Thirteen people were killed on 30 January 1972 when paratroopers opened fire on a civil rights march.
Flags have been put up in Drumahoe and New Buildings, two areas on the outskirts of the city.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Middleton, a junior minister in the Stormont executive, said he was "proud of our Armed Forces".
"However the erection of these flags are not designed to mark any of those things," he said, adding they were "unnecessary and designed to be offensive".
Mr Beattie said the flags do "nothing but hurt the victims who still grieve to this day".
"Please take them down," he added.
Replying to Mr Beattie on Twitter, the Parachute Regiment described the erection of the flags as "totally unacceptable and disrespectful behaviour".
100% agreed. Totally unacceptable and disrespectful behaviour.— TheParachuteRegiment (@TheParachuteReg) January 24, 2022
In 2010, the Saville Inquiry into the events on Bloody Sunday established the innocence of all those killed and wounded and prompted the then Prime Minister David Cameron to publicly apologise for the actions of the soldiers.
He described the killings as "unjustified and unjustifiable".
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday, said the flying of the flags was "really offensive to the families" of the victims.
"These people are trying to create pain, adding to the pain the families have been carrying for all these years."
He added: "Some people will always try and upset the families and the people of Derry, even though it has been proven through Saville that our people were totally innocent."
Nationalist politicians in Derry have also called for the flags to be removed.
SDLP assembly member Sinead McLaughlin described them as "distressing and disheartening".
"They can only have been erected to cause hurt to the victims and survivors of Bloody Sunday and their families and I would ask those who put them up to show some decency and remove them immediately," she said.
Sinn Féin's Ciara Ferguson said their erection was "a deliberate attempt to stir up tensions and hurt families ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday".
She said they had caused "huge upset".