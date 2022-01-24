Covid-19: NI records one further deaths and 3,932 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One Covid-19-related death has been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 3,072 as the Department of Health said one death previously reported as related to Covid had been removed from the total.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 3,932 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday, up from 3,059 cases on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The Department of Health does not publish data relating to Covid-19 patients in hospitals on weekends.
On Monday, there were 371 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 398 on Friday.
There were 23 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 24 on Friday.
Last updated 24 January at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,650,097 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
Of that total, 1,412,998 were first doses, 1,309,176 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
A total of 908,531 booster vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 24 January at 14:10 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,087.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,731 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, down from 6,689 cases on Saturday.
Another 3,395 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, down from 3,911 on Saturday.
There are 845 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 839 patients on Saturday.
There were 79 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 78 on Saturday.
Last updated 23 January 16:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,629,510 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 3,768,108 people have had their first dose and 3,623,608 have had their second dose, while 237,794 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,646,755 booster jabs had been administered as of Saturday.
Last updated 23 January 16:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?