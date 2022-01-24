Drink and drug driving: Rise in arrests over Christmas and new year
A 16-year-old was among 295 arrests for drink and drug driving offences over the festive period, police have said.
The arrests followed 6,699 preliminary breath tests which were carried out from 1 December 2021 to 1 January 2022.
The total number of arrests was up from 280 the previous year.
Chief Insp Graham Dodds said: "Yet again our enforcement action detected a young person, aged 16, who shouldn't have been driving on the road, let alone driving under the influence.
"The highest reading detected during the campaign was 124mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath."
"Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.
"There is simply no excuse for this dangerous behaviour and we will be unrelenting in our determination to detect and arrest those drivers who shamefully put lives at risk."