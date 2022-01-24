Belfast fatal crash: Man charged with dangerous driving
- Published
A 32-year-old man is due to appear in a Belfast court later charged in connection with a fatal crash in which two people died.
The crash involved two cars on the Ravenhill Road in Belfast at about 21:10 GMT on Saturday night.
The man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
One of those who died was 47-year-old Jon O'Hara from the city.
The identity of the other person has not been made public.
Both were passengers, one in each of the two cars involved.
Five people were taken to nearby hospitals - three to the Royal Victoria Hospital and two to the Ulster Hospital - following the crash.
A number of other people received treatment from paramedics at the scene.
The accused is due to appear via video link before Belfast Magistrates Court.