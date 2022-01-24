Golf landmark as first woman set to be Northern Ireland club captain
- Published
A woman is set to make history by becoming the first woman to captain a golf club in Northern Ireland.
Alison Chestnutt will take up the role at Dungannon Golf Club next month.
Traditionally most golf clubs are made up of men and women branches, with different captains selected to lead each.
However Alison will be the first time a woman - representing both the male and female members - leads a Northern Ireland club.
"We're working towards becoming a more inclusive club - a club that accepting of everyone," she said.
Golf equality 'picking up speed'
In the past, golf has been accused of being too exclusive.
With fees and equipment, the sport can be expensive to play while it has also faced controversy over its treatment of women, with some clubs maintaining a male-only membership until recent years.
Last December, Royal Dublin Golf Club - believed to be the island of Ireland's last club with only male members - voted to "enshrine the principle of gender equality" into its constitution.
In an interview with BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms Chestnutt - a teacher at Royal School Dungannon where Open champion Darren Clarke was once a pupil - said golf had moved on from when she began playing 20 years ago.
"When ladies joined clubs we didn't have the same rights as men. We couldn't go to AGMs (annual general meetings), we couldn't vote and we had no say in the running of our club.
"That is really down to the history of sport," she said.
"Golf has been perhaps one of the last sports to move towards gender equality but I'm glad to say it's picking up speed now and we're moving in the right direction."
While Ms Chestnutt will be the club's captain, there will also be a lady captain who will govern the female branch in Dungannon.
She said that tradition dates back to the existence of two separate unions for men and women's golf in Ireland.
But that is changing, given the amalgamation and establishment of Golf Ireland in 2020.
'Everyone wants to move forward'
Anne McCormack, from Golf Ireland, said the captaincy was "a massive step forward for Dungannon".
"We're hoping to see more of this over the coming years," she told Good Morning Ulster.
"Dungannon were one of the first to sign up to the Women in Golf charter, which we launched at the back end of 2020.
"They're really trying very hard as are a number of golf clubs - we've 48% of clubs signed up to the Women in Golf charter, which is about clubs setting the mark and saying: 'This is where we want to get to in terms of equality.'"
The charter aims to inspire an industry-wide commitment to developing a more inclusive culture within golf around the world and to enable more women and girls to flourish and maximise their potential at all levels of the sport.
Ms McCormack said Golf Ireland was a united voice that helped move the agenda forward.
"Where we've come from historically has been very male dominated - but there is an awareness everyone wants to move forward," she said.
For Alison Chestnutt, there are challenges ahead but she has been encouraged by the level of support from both men and women at the club.
At the moment, just 10-12% of Dungannon Golf Club's membership is female.
She said she will work to promote golf as a hobby and as a career for women.
"Our junior section is thriving. Last year, we offered 'girls only' sessions... we were delighted with the response.
"But this is a gradual thing and we have to bring members along," she said.