West Belfast: Victim 'shaken' after burglars enter house
- Published
Police are appealing for information after four burglars entered a house in west Belfast on Saturday.
Four men, one of whom was wearing a mask, entered the property on Oranmore Street between 18:45 and 19:05 GMT.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the men pushed the occupant onto the sofa and left on foot after searching the address.
Police said the victim was not injured during the incident but has been left "very shaken up".
Detectives said they are working to confirm what has been taken at this stage.
Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan called it "a disgusting incident".
"I would urge anyone with any information on this crime to bring it forward to the police."