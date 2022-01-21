Covid-19: Six Covid-related deaths and 398 people in hospital
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported six Covid-19-related deaths on Friday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,062.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 3,568 coronavirus cases on Friday, down from 3,879 cases reported on Thursday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have had a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important" that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Friday, there were 398 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 402 on Thursday.
There are 24 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 21 January at 14:40 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,641,579 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of that total, 1,411,775 were first doses, 1,307,126 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 903,324 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 21 January at 14:40 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,087.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 5,523 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, down from 6,843 cases on Wednesday.
There were also 5,048 positive antigen tests logged through the Health Service Executive portal, down from 5,295 on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, there were 896 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 910 patients on Wednesday.
Of those patients, 90 are being treated in intensive care units, the same number as on Wednesday.
Last updated 20 January 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,613,960 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday 19 January.
A total of 3,755,930 people have had their first dose and 3,620,311 have had their second dose, while 237,719 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,612,675 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 20 January18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
