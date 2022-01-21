Children's social care services in NI set for review
By Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI
- Published
An independent review of children's social care services in Northern Ireland will begin next month.
It comes as it emerged that Northern Ireland has the highest number of children in care since the Children Order was introduced in 1995.
There has been a sharp rise since the beginning of the pandemic.
The review will examine support services for families, the care of children, how services are structured as well as support for staff.
The review will be led by Professor Ray Jones, who will be assisted by a panel, that includes Judge Patricia Smyth, Prof Pat Dolan, and former Director of Children's Services, Marie Roulston.
They will be joined by young people, parents and carers with personal experience of children's social care services.
The young people, parents and carers are being independently recruited and supported by the Voice of Young People in Care (Voypic) and Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI).
"The review will look at how we support families to keep their children safe and well-cared for and enable them to stay together, and where this is not possible the provision of alternative care," Health Minister Robin Swann said.
"It will also examine how the current services are structured, managed and led and assess if we can do more.
"In addition, we need to ensure the staff providing front-line services are sufficiently supported and developed to deliver the best possible outcomes for children, young people, families and parents who need their help and support."