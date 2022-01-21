Covid-19: Coronavirus-linked deaths have risen, says Nisra
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
There has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 43 people, up to Friday 14 January.
That is 14 more than the previous week and brings the agency's total number of deaths to 4,085.
The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, is 3,036.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.
On the agency's measure, just over two-thirds (70%) of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in hospital (2,868).
There have been 1,148 deaths of care home residents, which account for less than a third (28%) of all Covid-19 related deaths.
People aged 75 and over account for three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (73.2%) between 19 March 2020 and 14 January 2022.
The provisional number of deaths from all causes registered in the week ending 14 January was 445.
That is 29 more than the previous week, and 27 more than the five-year average for the time of year of 418.