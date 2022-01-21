Covid-19: New self-isolation and table service rules in NI
- Published
New rules on self-isolation and table service in pubs and restaurants will come into force throughout Friday.
The minimum period of self-isolation with those with Covid has changed to five full days from seven.
People who test positive will need to produce negative lateral flow tests on day five and day six to end their period in isolation.
From noon, premises that serve alcohol can drop table service.
The rule of six - in which tables are limited to up to six people from no more than six households - will also be lifted.
Other rule changes coming into force at noon include:
- Guidance limiting the number of households meeting indoors to three will be removed
- The requirement to provide proof of exemption for not wearing a face covering will be removed with the excuse of "severe distress" reintroduced
- The guidance on working from home will revert to doing so where you can, with employers encouraged to facilitate this
Further rules are due to be relaxed from noon next Wednesday, 26 January, including dropping the use of vaccine passports at pubs, restaurants and cinemas, the reopening of nightclubs and the resumption of dancing and indoor standing events.
Vaccine passports will still be needed for nightclubs and indoor unseated and partially-seated events with 500 or more people in attendance.
Also from 26 January, the need for offices to "take reasonable measures for 2m (6ft) social distancing" will be removed, although risk assessments should be carried out.
The moves were agreed at a Northern Ireland Executive meeting on Thursday, with ministers due to review all remaining Covid restrictions again on 10 February.
The restrictions that have been eased came into place just after Christmas in a bid to manage the number of cases of the Omicron variant.
First Minister Paul Givan described the changes as a "step in the right direction" and said they reflected the changing circumstances in Northern Ireland.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was "clear we were past the peak" in terms of coronavirus case numbers and the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital.
At their meeting on Thursday, ministers were advised by health officials that there may be a "secondary peak" in cases in the next two weeks as a result of further spread in school-aged children, but that existing measures would be "sufficient" to manage hospital admissions.
Mr Givan also said the next executive meeting on 10 February would be an important one, when other measures would be discussed, adding that he wanted changes to the rules regarding face coverings.
The decision to drop the need for vaccine passports was welcomed by several trade bodies.
Angela McGowan, the Northern Ireland director of the Confederation of British Industry, said companies would be hopeful that "we are finally starting to turn the corner on Covid-19".
Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said the moves would provide "incredible relief to our industry, but it will come too late for some".
"The work only begins now in building back and pushing forward to reinstate hospitality as the £2bn sector it once was."
What are the rules elsewhere?
Scotland, England and Wales have already announced some easing of restrictions.
A number of Covid measures in England are to end from 27 January, with the advice for people to work from home being dropped, along with Covid passports and the requirement to wear a face covering in public places.
In Scotland, rules on table service in hospitality venues will be lifted from Monday, when nightclubs will also be allowed to reopen, while in Wales a three-week plan for scrapping restrictions has been set out.
The Republic of Ireland's government has suggested changes are likely to its restrictions too, including large crowds returning to outdoor events.
