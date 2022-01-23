Newry regeneration scheme a bridge too far?
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
It is the biggest town planning scheme Newry has seen since the 1960s - an investment that offers a new theatre, civic centre, 15-acre city park and bypass.
When the Newry City Centre Regeneration Project was launched in December, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the move would be a significant boost for the city.
While many have welcomed the plans, some aspects have divided opinion with some community groups and the Catholic Church expressing concerns.
The announcement that the Albert Basin Park project was to receive £16m of funding followed a long-term community campaign.
"There have been so many people campaigning for years and years for this park and it is really a victory for them," said Columba O'Hare, of the Newry 20:20 group.
"We will finally believe it when we are standing in the park. I don't think people in Newry realise that this is going to be a real game-changer for our area.
"I think it is going to be a real catalyst for the new Newry - the new vibrant, happening Newry that we can all be proud of."
'Beautiful vision whittled down'
However, the new theatre, civic centre and bypass are proving more divisive.
As a member of NewPoint Players, Donal O'Hanlon has been involved in amateur dramatics in the city for decades.
He said initial optimism about the prospect of a new theatre on an area of vacant land behind the Town Hall and existing Arts Centre has dampened.
"We were promised a new theatre adjacent to the Town Hall but that beautiful vision has been whittled down so that what we will get is a minor hall - what's (currently) existing but with a few extra seats.
"It will be adequate, but it will not put Newry on those great theatre destinations on the eastern seaboard - Belfast, Dublin and Wexford. Newry will not be joining them."
Mr O'Hanlon said the new theatre will not have an initially planned fly-tower system, which could bring in big productions with elaborate sets, and would not "allow the council to realise their ambition of drawing in tourists".
"The sad thing is that the money has been taken away to provide a civic centre that the majority of people in this city do not want," he added.
That civic building is to be located on what is currently a carpark at the rear of Newry's Catholic Cathedral.
A report, which followed a 2021 public consultation on the regeneration plans, stated: "More than half (55.8%) of respondents consider this element of the programme to be their lowest priority with strong negative feelings expressed throughout the consultation about the choice of site and perceptions of the impact on the cathedral."
Among those who have expressed concern is Canon Francis Brown.
"We as a parish are in favour of regeneration but there are aspects of this we find difficult," he said.
"In 2029, Newry Cathedral will be 200 years old. I would like to see this area get a facelift. But not a building stuck in the middle of it and the car parking completely removed.
"Parking must be adjacent to the cathedral. Our parishioners need to be close to the cathedral. With a cathedral which has 1,000 places in it, it is important that there is adequate parking."
Canon Brown has also raised concerns about the prospect of a modern building being placed beside a Grade A listed building.
"It's just inappropriate for those buildings to be side by side."
Meanwhile, the proposed bypass - which will link the upgraded Belfast to Dublin road to the Warrenpoint-Newry dual carriageway - is also causing friction.
Bypass bridge
Known as the Southern Relief Road, it aims to alleviate freight traffic coming and going from Warrenpoint Port having to travel through Newry city centre.
The project would have to cross a river, a canal and weave its way up the steep slopes of the rural Fathom and Flagstaff areas.
Residents have previously campaigned against the project and others are also unhappy at the plans.
Peter Maxwell, of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland, is concerned about how a new bridge will affect ships navigating Newry Ship Canal towards the Albert Basin.
He said that without a lifting bridge many taller ships will not be able to get through.
"This would detract from the quay here - especially when you consider on the other side of the water there is going to be a nice new park.
"It has to be an opening bridge unless you want to see this basin completely naked with no boats in it at all."
James McArevey, of the Newry Maritime Association, would also like to see a lifting bridge, but is more willing to compromise.
"We realise the road is needed. If it does go ahead and it isn't a lifting bridge, we would suggest a compromise that the tall ships could be accommodated south of the bridge."
According to Councillor Cathy Mason, the chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, efforts will be made to find consensus.
"We are hoping this is going to attract a lot of investment, that it's going to promote tourism and to create a lot of jobs. So it is a big opportunity for Newry," she said.
Ms Mason said that the finer details still "need to be worked out" and that consultation will continue "because this ultimately has to be something for the community".
"Hopefully it can be a reality soon," she added.
For Finance Minister Conor Murphy, an assembly member for Newry and Armagh, the scheme added to the previously announced city deal funding represents "almost £200m of public investment".
"That is a huge public sector investment over the next number of years. And what we would like to see is some private sector investment coming in. A sense that Newry is taking a step forward."