Fionntán McGarvey: Murder inquiry over death of young sportsman

Image source, McGarvey family
Image caption,
Fionntán McGarvey was a student a Queen's University Belfast

Detectives have started a murder investigation after the death of an 18-year-old Gaelic football player from Belfast.

Fionntán McGarvey was assaulted outside a bar on Finaghy Road North in Belfast on 27 December, police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries but died on Thursday morning.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by detectives.

Mr McGarvey's family said they were "devastated to lose our beautiful son".

They said they took comfort that his wish to donate his organs would "provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss".

"The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received," they said.

"We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time."

Tributes to young sportsman

St Brigid's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club in Belfast, of which Mr McGarvey was a member, offered its condolences to his family.

Queens University Belfast (QUB), where he studied and played sport, posted a tribute to him on Twitter.

"All Queen's GAA activity will cease with immediate effect this evening," the university said in a social media post.

Aquinas Football Club said he had represented the club from age seven.

Det Ch Insp Raymond Phelan said there had been a large number of people in the area at the time of the assault.

Police want anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any information about it to contact them.

