Fionntán McGarvey: Murder inquiry over death of young sportsman
- Published
Detectives have started a murder investigation after the death of an 18-year-old Gaelic football player from Belfast.
Fionntán McGarvey was assaulted outside a bar on Finaghy Road North in Belfast on 27 December, police said.
He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries but died on Thursday morning.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by detectives.
Mr McGarvey's family said they were "devastated to lose our beautiful son".
They said they took comfort that his wish to donate his organs would "provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss".
"The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received," they said.
"We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time."
Tributes to young sportsman
St Brigid's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club in Belfast, of which Mr McGarvey was a member, offered its condolences to his family.
Queens University Belfast (QUB), where he studied and played sport, posted a tribute to him on Twitter.
It is with profound sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of Fionntan McGarvey, one of our Fresher players. We pass our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Fionntan’s friends, team mates, and his family at this most difficult time.— Queens GAA (@QueensGAA) January 20, 2022
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/jmXZarnAEQ
"All Queen's GAA activity will cease with immediate effect this evening," the university said in a social media post.
Aquinas Football Club said he had represented the club from age seven.
All at Aquinas Fc wish to offer our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and teammates of our player Fionntan McGarvey. Fionntan was a member of our senior/ u19 teams having played since age of 7.— AquinasFcJunior (@FcAquinas) January 20, 2022
Our sincerest condolences to McGarvey family. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/nM1WrI4fOF
Det Ch Insp Raymond Phelan said there had been a large number of people in the area at the time of the assault.
Police want anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any information about it to contact them.