Covid-19: Two Covid-related deaths and 402 people in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported two Covid-19-related deaths on Thursday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,056.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 3,879 coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from 4,451 cases reported on Wednesday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have had a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important" that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Thursday, there were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 404 on Wednesday.
There are 24 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Last updated 20 January at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,636,745 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of that total, 1,411,390 were first doses, 1,306,569 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 899,443 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 20 January at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,087.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 6,843 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, up from 5,767 cases on Tuesday.
There were also 5,295 positive antigen tests logged through the Health Service Executive portal on Wednesday, down from 5,916 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, there were 910 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 979 patients on Tuesday.
Of those patients, 90 are being treated in intensive care units, down from 93 on Tuesday.
Last updated 19 January 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,604,043 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday 17 January.
A total of 3,747,781 people have had their first dose and 3,618,605 have had their second dose, while 237,657 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,578,601 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 18 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
