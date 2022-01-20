Stormont energy plan 'will create jobs and lower bills'
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's first energy strategy action plan has been published by the Department for the Economy.
It outlines 22 actions for 2022, as the first step to reduce energy-related emissions by 56% by 2030.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said it will create jobs and lead to lower costs for consumers.
About a third of the actions outlined in the plan aim to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy.
"We will take an energy efficiency-first approach which will help consumers reduce the energy they use and therefore minimise their energy bills," Mr Lyons said.
"The action plan maps out the best route to ensuring people will live and work in more energy efficient buildings, whilst helping some of the most vulnerable in society to live in warmer homes, reduce ill health and ultimately save lives."
Energy - in the form of power, heating and transport - accounts for almost 60% of Northern Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions.
The actions outlined in the plans range from a geothermal project and studying the future role of biomethane, to low carbon heat technologies for homes and businesses.
And there are detailed plans around the creation of a one-stop shop for consumers, where they can get advice and guidance on support to become more energy efficient and help reduce emissions.
There is also a new £10m Green Innovation Challenge Fund which will be launched in April.
Analysis: Potential for change but stumbling blocks ahead
Northern Ireland's energy strategy promised publication of an action plan early in the new year, and it's delivered 22 actions for 2022.
If all, or even most, of those actions are achieved over the coming 12 months, the power picture in Northern Ireland will be starting to look different by this time next year.
But there are some potential stumbling blocks along the way - first and foremost of course, is money.
While the innovation fund, we're told, is ready to start from the beginning of the next tax year, other ideas will cost money.
And the finance minister has already prioritised health.
There is also the court of public opinion that will judge these actions - there is already opposition to gas storage, but hydrogen will need to be stored somehow, somewhere, when it's being produced in quantity.
Overall, the actions outlined in the plan show the urgency of the work required over the next crucial decade, if Northern Ireland is to make any kind of dent in reducing its emissions by 2030.
While the energy plan is being produced by the Department for the Economy, officials say almost every executive department will have a part to play.
Those roles include the Department for Communities in addressing fuel poverty, Infrastructure in supporting the expansion of the electric vehicle network and Department of Finance in providing the money.
Meanwhile, NIE Networks has announced it would be creating at least 110 jobs, with an additional £50m investment in the electricity network with opportunities for engineers, designers, apprentices and operational posts.
It is part of an investment which will focus on the roll-out of clean energy infrastructure.
Mr Lyons said: "I'm delighted and encouraged that NIE Networks is investing in our energy future.
"As we progress on the route laid out by the Path to Net Zero Energy, we can expect to see further investments in clean energy which will create real economic opportunities on the ground for our businesses and people.
"We are aiming to double the size of our low carbon and renewable energy economy.
"This will create the jobs of the future and we will work to ensure everyone has the skills and training needed to benefit from this."