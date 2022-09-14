Lyra McKee: Niall Sheerin jailed for having gun used to kill journalist
A man has been jailed for seven years for possessing the gun that police believe was used to kill journalist Lyra McKee.
Niall Sheerin, 29, from Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry, admitted possessing the pistol between 11 September 2018 and 6 June 2020.
He will spend seven years in prison followed by five years on licence.
Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in the Creggan estate in Derry when she was shot on 18 April 2019.
The judge at Belfast Crown Court said he believed Sheerin was an associate of a "serious terrorist gang who posed a danger to the public".
He told the court that he was not sentencing Sheerin in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee.
He said that was because the "prosecution cannot establish to the requisite standard" that Sheerin was aware of the specific history of the weapon.
Speaking outside the court, Ms McKee's sister Nichola Corner-McKee said: "Now the story of the gun has come to an end but the story of the gunman continues.
"We would again appeal to anyone who has information on the identity of the gunman to come forward and ensure there is justice for Lyra."