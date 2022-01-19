Research funding: Up to 20% of Queen's University funds 'at risk'
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Up to 20% of Queens University's research funding is at risk due to a row between the EU and UK.
The university's head of research told MPs that the dispute over the Horizon research fund was "worrying".
Horizon is the EU's €96bn (£79.86bn) research fund which brings together researchers from industry and academia.
The UK negotiated associate membership after Brexit, but that membership has not yet been ratified.
There is speculation that the delay relates to the ongoing dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Emma Flynn said it was not just about the money, but also a concern about partnerships with EU universities.
"We have, over decades, built up strong relationships with researchers in universities across Europe who are at the cutting age of their field," she said.
"Together, we have created fantastic research."
Problems
The UK's continued participation in the Horizon fund was agreed in principle just before Christmas 2020 in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.
However, the signing-off of a formal agreement on the UK's associate membership has dragged on for more than a year.
The delay is creating problems because funding cannot be released to UK collaborators until there is a formal agreement.
If it becomes apparent that agreement will take many more months, EU researchers may be reluctant to include UK scientists in their projects.
The UK government says it is ready to set up its own funding scheme. but that would not prevent the loss of partnerships.