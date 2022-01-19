Londonderry: Homes evacuated in Galliagh security alert
A number of people have been moved out of their homes in Londonderry due to a security alert.
Police said officers were examining a suspicious vehicle in the Galliagh Park area of the city. It follows an earlier hijacking in Bracken Park.
The area has been cordoned off and some residents moved to Templemore Sports Complex.
SDLP councillor Brian Tierney told BBC Radio Foyle that about ten homes have been evacuated due to the alert.
"I have been speaking this morning to one resident, a young mother with three children, who have been removed from their home at 05:00," he said.
"It is obviously quite distressing for her and obviously the young children as well."