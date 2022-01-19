Double jobbing: House of Lords to debate dual mandate proposals
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Peers in the House of Lords are due to debate a government plan later to bring back double jobbing.
The controversial move will allow MPs to be elected to the assembly while retaining their seat at Westminster until the next general election.
The government is proposing to make the change by amending a Northern Ireland bill currently passing through the House of Lords.
But the majority of Stormont's parties are strongly opposed to it.
Six of the political parties signed a joint letter on Tuesday to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling for the plan to be withdrawn.
The leaders of Alliance, Sinn Féin, the Ulster Unionists, SDLP, Green Party and People Before Profit, believe it is aimed at helping the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - a charge that party denies.
The dual mandate means DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson could stand for election to the assembly in May, while retaining his seat at Westminster.
Under existing rules, Sir Jeffrey would have to stand down as an MP if he was elected to Stormont.
The practice of double jobbing or the dual mandate, was banned six years ago.
The government could be faced with a battle to get the proposals through the lords though, as Labour and Liberal Democrat peers have already said they will be voting against it.
If it fails, there will be no way back for the dual mandate.
But if the government succeeds, MPs will be able to once more sit in two chambers with double jobbing back in time for the assembly election in May.
It will also bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.
But Alliance Party leader Naomi Long hit back at Mr Lewis and accused him of deflecting from the "appalling decision the government has made to assist the DUP in the run up to the election".