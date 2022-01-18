Ballymena: Moy Park suspends live bird processing
Moy Park, the poultry producer, has suspended the processing of live birds at its factory in Ballymena.
The move was partially in response to labour market challenges, said the company.
Food processors in NI have been heavily dependent on the flow of workers from the EU, which has ended as a result of the UK's post-Brexit migration rules.
The company said it was focusing its workforce on other production lines and no jobs will be lost.
"No jobs will be impacted by these changes, however we are planning to temporarily pause live bird processing at Ballymena as we focus on seasonal and retail products," said the company.
"The live processing line will restart again in September.
"We will be working closely with our farming partners throughout the process to manage this temporary reduction in poultry requirement."
'Extremely disappointed'
The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said it was deeply concerned by the move as it would impact poultry farmers.
Its members were extremely disappointed and worried about the move, said the UFU's deputy president, William Irvine.
"It is the second time this has happened in less than three years and will create ongoing income pressures," he said.
"It's important that consumers understand that the increasing input costs to produce food is going to affect the cost of food for them.
"Neither farmers or processors can produce food, meeting extra production costs, without receiving a fair return from the marketplace.
"Therefore, it's going to have a rippling affect down the food chain."
The Unite Union said the decision "reflects failure of management to meet post-Brexit labour market challenges".
Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham questioned the logic of the suspension, saying business would face "even greater problems recruiting to reopen in September".
"Moy park management need to recognise that Brexit has completely changed the labour market in Northern Ireland," she said.
"They cannot continue to offer low pay and poor working conditions and rely on overseas recruitment to fill the gaps resulting from high staff turnover."
Moy Park is one of Northern Ireland's largest private sector employers. About 1,700 people work at the Ballymena plant with about 3,500 more at other Northern Ireland operations.
The business is owned by US-based Pilgrim's Pride.