Energy bills: Fuel scheme 'never going to meet demand', says charity boss
- Published
The head of a charitable group responsible for running a new emergency fuel payment scheme has said it was "impossible" to deal with the demand.
The £2m emergency winter fuel scheme opened earlier in January to help those most affected by rising fuel costs.
Many people have reported difficulties when applying.
Shane Logan, chief executive of Bryson Charitable Group, said the number of people applying exceeded the number it can help.
He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that while he believed the scheme was "excellent", it could only help about 20,000 households.
"You have roughly 280,000 or 300,000 people trying to access this scheme, which can only process 330 applications per day," Mr Logan said.
"It is impossible for us to deal with hundreds and thousands above capacity.
"This scheme was never intended to be other than for those who are right at the edge, who have run out or are about to run out of fuel and whose income is below a very low threshold."
The scheme was launched on 6 January and is due to run until 31 March.
It offers £100 towards energy costs for anyone who is eligible, with the criteria set by the Department for Communities.
Logan said about 1,500-1,800 people have already been helped through the scheme.
The initiative was capped at 330 payments daily to prevent it from becoming overwhelmed.
Some MLAs have previously branded the new scheme as unfit for purpose after dealing with constituents who are having issues applying for a payment.
Assembly members Andy Allen and Mark Durkan said they had been "inundated" with calls from people blocked from applying.
Mr Logan said he understands people's frustrations when they are being timed out or being denied an application for the scheme.
He said: "We are frustrated too.
"We are a charity that exists to help people, so of course I can accept their frustration.
"There are people in dire need out there that we cannot help."
The chief executive of Bryson Charitable Group has said he would like the government to provide "a lot more for people who are in poverty".
Mr Logan said there needs to be structural change in order to invest in areas that are most deprived and in need.