Covid: NI Jobs market shrugs off impact of Omicron variant
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Omicron had little impact on the Northern Ireland jobs market in December, official figures suggest.
The highly infectious Covid variant led to restrictions being placed on some businesses.
However, company payrolls continued to grow and were above the pre-pandemic level for the sixth consecutive month.
The increase of 0.6% meant payrolled employees increased from 769,000 to 773,000.
Other measures also suggest the jobs market is continuing to recover - that includes a fall in the unemployment rate during the period September to November.
The number of notified redundancies was so low that the December data is not being published.
Statistical disclosure control policy seeks to prevent potential identification of individual businesses so redundancy totals relating to fewer than three businesses are not disclosed.
However, the labour market has not fully recovered from the impact of the pandemic.
The statistics agency Nisra said: "Total employment (which includes self-employed) and hours worked have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels and similarly claimant count, unemployment and economic inactivity all remain above."