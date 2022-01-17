Pipe bomb found in Loughguile security alert was "reckless" act
- Published
A small but viable pipe bomb has been found during a security alert in Loughguile, County Antrim.
Police received a report that a device had been left in Tullyview, off the Corkey Road, at around 08:50 BST on Sunday.
The alert is continuing but the device has been taken for further examinations and cordons have been reduced.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described the incident as "reckless" and "reprehensible".
Insp O'Brien said: "It is thanks to the assistance of members of the public and the attending services that no injuries were sustained or damage caused as a result of this.
"At this stage, we believe the device may have been left sometime between the evening of Saturday 15 January, into the morning of Sunday 16 January."
North Antrim DUP MLA, Mervyn Storey, has hit out at those who planted the device, describing it as a "reckless and needless action".
"I would appeal to anyone with information to give it to the police so that those responsible can be brought before the courts," he said.
SDLP MLA Margaret Anne McKillop said: "This has obviously caused significant disruption for local people who just want to get on with their lives.
"The last thing anyone wants is the disruption that these alerts cause."