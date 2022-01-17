Armagh: Vehicles damaged in arson attack at house
Several vehicles have been destroyed and a house seriously damaged in an early-morning arson attack in County Armagh.
The fire spread to the to the property at Carrowbane Road, Belleek, outside Camlough, but has now been dealt with by emergency services.
Emergency services were called to the incident at around 01:45 GMT on Monday.
No one was in the property at the time. Police are treating the incident as arson with intent to danger life.
PSNI Det Sgt McCarragher said eight vehicles were extensively damaged during the attack.
"One van that was parked close to the front outer wall of the property was also set alight resulting in the spread of fire to the house. Thankfully no-one was present in the property".
The Carrowbane Road remains closed.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.