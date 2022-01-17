Double jobbing: Another DUP MP expresses interest in dual role
- Published
Another DUP MP has expressed interest in contesting the Northern Ireland Assembly election, amid a row over the proposed reintroduction of double jobbing, BBC News NI understands.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will run in the May poll, while retaining his Westminster seat.
The plan would allow MPs to sit in both Westminster and the assembly.
Four of the five Stormont Executive parties are against the move.
The row is expected to continue on Monday when assembly members return to Stormont following the Christmas recess.
On Sunday, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said other parties should "stop faking outrage" over the proposed reintroduction of double jobbing.
A DUP spokesman said the move would "encourage stability at a time when devolution is deeply unstable".
Dual mandates until 2024
Details of the plan were outlined in a letter from government peer Lord Caine to fellow lords on Friday.
It will bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and is proposed to last until the next Westminster election, due in 2024.
Double jobbing, also known as dual mandates, was banned in Northern Ireland in 2016, when a number of MPs were forced to give up their seats in the assembly.
Under existing rules if an MP was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly they have to stand down from the House of Commons, leading to a by-election in their constituency.
The SDLP and Alliance Party have said their three MPs will vote against the move when it comes to the House of Commons.
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill called it "blatant and disgraceful interference", while Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie tweeted that the Northern Ireland Office was "now directly supporting the DUP election campaign".
A DUP spokesman said other parties in Northern Ireland were "throwing dust in the air".
"This proposed step by the government would bring Northern Ireland into line with other parts of the United Kingdom and encourage stability at a time when devolution is deeply unstable because of a one-sided and undemocratic (Northern Ireland) Protocol," he continued.
"It was first proposed by the SDLP's sister party in the House of Commons before Sir Jeffrey was leader of the DUP.
"Therefore if parties are surprised, they were asleep at the wheel when this was being discussed in the House of Commons."
The plan was proposed by Lord Alderdice during a committee stage reading of the NI (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill on Wednesday.
Lord Alderdice, who quit the Alliance Party in 2006 and is now a Liberal Democrat peer, argued that dual mandates would encourage easier transitions between serving in London and Belfast, and benefit the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Former UUP leader Lord Trimble and former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds spoke in favour of the move in the House of Lords.
However, former SDLP leader Baroness Ritchie said that while there was a case to be made for the amendment, she was strongly opposed to double jobbing.
'Backwards step'
In his letter, Lord Caine said he was opposed to the possibility of double jobbing remaining indefinitely so the amendment was reworked with a time limit.
The Lords are due to consider the amended proposal this week.
Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry told BBC's Sunday Politics programme that the move was "a backwards step" and that Lord Alderdice had made "a fundamentally poor judgement call" to propose the reintroduction of double jobbing.
Ulster Unionist assembly member Mike Nesbitt said he was "nearly speechless" at the proposal which "goes totally against [the] spirit of what we tried to do" to share power in Stormont.
The Strangford MLA accused the government of "going out of its way to prop up and support the DUP".
A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Office said the proposals would be "subject to the usual parliamentary scrutiny".
"The government's proposal is for any dual mandates to be strictly time limited to the subsequent Westminster election.
"It will enable the smoother transition between legislatures should an MP wish to take a seat in the Northern Ireland Assembly, and therefore supports the objectives of the bill in promoting greater stability," the spokesperson said.