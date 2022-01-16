Covid-19: Three further Covid-related deaths and 2,518 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported three Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,038.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 2,518 coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from the 2,668 cases reported on Saturday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Friday, there were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 424 on Thursday.
There are 30 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Vaccines
A total of 3,619,404 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday.
Of that total, 1,409,769 were first doses, 1,304,426 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 885,863 booster vaccines delivered.
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic increased to 6,035 on Wednesday 12 January.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 10,753 PCR-confirmed cases on Sunday, down from 14,555 cases on Saturday.
There were also 4,208 positive antigen tests logged through the Health Service Executive portal on Sunday, down from 5,406 on Saturday.
On Saturday morning, there were 965 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 940 patients on Saturday.
Of those patients, 88 are being treated in intensive care units, up from 89 on Saturday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,569,952 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday 13 January.
A total of 3,717,978 people have had their first dose and 3,614,436 have had their second dose, while 237,538 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,510,549 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
