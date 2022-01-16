Double jobbing: Lord Alderdice made 'poor judgement call', says Alliance MP
- Published
Former Alliance Party leader Lord Alderdice made "a fundamentally poor judgement call" to propose reintroducing double jobbing, a party MP has said.
Stephen Farry, the party's deputy leader, said the move was "a backwards step".
The plan would allow MPs to be elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly but keep their Westminster seats.
Four of the five Stormont Executive parties said they are against the move.
Details of the plan were outlined in a letter from government peer Lord Caine to fellow lords on Friday.
It will bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and is proposed to last until the next Westminster election, due in 2024.
Double jobbing, also known as dual mandates, were banned in Northern Ireland in 2016, when a number of MPs were forced to give up their seats in the assembly.
If the new proposal goes through, it would allow DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to stand for election to the assembly in May while retaining his seat at Westminster.
Under existing rules if he was elected to Stormont he would have had to stand down as an MP, leading to a by-election in his Lagan Valley constituency.
The plan was proposed by Lord Alderdice during a committee stage reading of the NI (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill on Wednesday.
Lord Alderdice, who quit the Alliance Party in 2006 and is now a Liberal Democrat peer, argued that dual mandates would encourage easier transitions between serving in London and Belfast, and benefit the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Former UUP leader Lord Trimble and former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds spoke in favour of the move in the House of Lords.
However, former SDLP leader Baroness Ritchie said that while there was a case to be made for the amendment, she was strongly opposed to double jobbing.
In his letter, Lord Caine said he was opposed to the possibility of double jobbing remaining indefinitely so the amendment was reworked with a time limit.
The Lords are due to consider the amended proposal this week.
'Government has acted beyond their remit'
Mr Farry told BBC's Sunday Politics show that the move coming so close to an election amounted to "interfering with democratic process".
The North Down MP said Lord Alderdice "does not speak for the Alliance Party, does not represent them" and there is "clear yellow water between us and him".
He said members of the House of Lords who supported the proposal were "out of touch with public opinion here in Northern Ireland, which is very much against this move".
"We've been told all along this legislation is about faithfully implementing the New Decade, New Approach agreement and putting in place provisions for that new legislative provision," he said.
"There has not been any proper consultation with Northern Ireland parties on this particular development bar a few members of the House of Lords who do not represent mainstream views.
"The government has acted beyond their remit."
'Absolutely scandalous'
Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt said he was "nearly speechless" at the proposal for dual mandates which "goes totally against spirit of what we tried to do" to share power in Stormont.
The Strangford MLA accused the government of "going out of its way to prop up and support the DUP".
"Why did we stop it six years ago, why are we bringing it back now and why are we making it time limited? I think the answer is obvious, to help out the DUP," he said.
"It's absolutely scandalous and reeks of corruption.
"There are five parties in government and the spirit of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement is that it is fair to all five.
"This is not fair to all five."