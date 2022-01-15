North Belfast: Man's stabbing believed to be racial hate crime
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in what police believe was a racially-motivated hate crime attack in north Belfast on Friday morning.
Police said the victim, believed to be his 30s, was found collapsed inside a vehicle in the Antrim Road area just before 01:00 GMT.
He had suffered a number of stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Police believe the attack happened in the Antrim Road or Ardoyne area and have appealed for information.
Det Insp Michael McDonnell said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are "particularly interested in the movements of a black coloured Audi A4 car bearing English or Scottish registration plates" between 23:00 on Thursday and 00:45 on Friday.
'Threat to the entire community'
They have asked anyone who may have witnessed the attack or have dash cam footage to come forward.
SDLP North Belfast assembly member Nichola Mallon described the incident as a "brutal attack" and said the local community was in shock.
"Anyone who would attack someone on the basis of their race is a threat to our entire community," she said.
"It is important that we bring these people before the courts."