Ashling Murphy: Pictures of vigils for murdered teacher

Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption,
Flowers and candles were laid at Belfast City Hall on Friday evening

Vigils have been taking place across Ireland to commemorate murdered teacher Asling Murphy.

The 23-year-old was attacked on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon and died at the scene.

Gardaí (Irish police) said she sustained serious injuries "consistent with an assault".

On Thursday night a 40-year-old man arrested over the murder was released, with police saying he was not longer a suspect.

The National Women's Council of Ireland said vigils were being planned at dozens of locations.

The organisation said the vigils were being organised to remember Ms Murphy, to show support to her family and to say: "We want an end to male violence against women".

Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption,
Candles were lit and flowers left beside a picture of Ms Murphy at Belfast City Hall
Image caption,
Politicians and members of the public stood side by side in Guildhall Square in Lononderry
Image caption,
Messages were left at the vigil in Derry outside the Guildhall
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Music was played outside Government buildings in Dublin. Ms Murphy was a talented musician
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
A big crowd gathered in Dublin, many carrying photos of Ms Murphy
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Vicky Masterson holds a picture of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy during a vigil outside Government buildings, in Dublin
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheal Martin was among those who attended the vigil in Dublin
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Flowers have also been laid the scene of Ms Murphy's murder in Tullamore

