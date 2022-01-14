Covid-19: Four more Covid-related deaths and 2,954 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported four more Covid-19-related deaths on Friday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,035.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 2,954 coronavirus cases on Friday, down from the 2,980 cases reported on Thursday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Friday, there were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 424 on Thursday.
There are 30 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 28 on Wednesday.
Last updated 14 January at 14:56 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,602,749 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of that total, 1,407,989 were first doses, 1,302,751 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 872,645 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 13 January at 14:56 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic increased to 6,035 on Wednesday 12 January.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 18,904 new cases on Thursday, down from 20,909 cases on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, there were 1,011 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 1,055 patients on Wednesday.
Of those patients, 92 are being treated in intensive care units, unchanged from Wednesday's ICU figure.
Last updated 13 January 18:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,666,107 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday 12 January.
A total of 3,710,383 people have had their first dose and 3,613,416 have had their second dose, while 237,519 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,447,765 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 13 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- COVID PASSPORTS: How to get one and how to use one
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?