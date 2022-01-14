Brexit: NI businesses 'getting to grips' with protocol
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
More businesses may be getting to grips with the affect of the Northern Ireland Protocol, an industry survey suggests.
Manufacturing NI surveyed 163 Northern Ireland-based manufacturers in the first week of January.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods and EU customs rules continue to be enforced at its ports.
That means new paperwork and processes when importing materials and equipment from GB.
The UK and EU have been holding a fresh round of talks aimed at reaching agreement on changes to the protocol.
The UK is seeking fundamental changes to the operation and oversight of the protocol, while the EU has offered limited changes aimed at reducing the affect on Northern Ireland businesses.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Maroš Šefčovič, the EU's chief negotiator, are expected to comment on the talks later on Friday.
'More work is required'
Just under a quarter of the survey's respondents said they were still struggling with protocol processes.
However, that is significantly down from 41% when Manufacturing NI conducted its last survey in July 2021.
The survey also showed an increase in respondents saying they had seen an increase in business with the rest of the UK as a result of the protocol.
Under the terms of the protocol, goods entering GB from NI ports are not subject to checks and controls.
Manufacturing NI said this suggested that "the confusion around the status of NI goods and unfettered access in early 2021 has reduced".
"GB customers are increasingly looking at Northern Ireland to supply them as supply chains in GB become strained under the new Brexit import requirements."
However, the organisation cautioned that the UK and EU would have to do more to live up to the commitments given to Northern Ireland.
It said: "The commitment from both the UK and the EU in the protocol preamble was that the application of the protocol should impact as little as possible on the everyday life of communities in Northern Ireland".
"The survey confirms that this is not the experience for many firms.
"So, more work is required."