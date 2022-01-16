MoT: Q&A on test delays in Northern Ireland
By Grainne Connolly
BBC News NI
- Published
MoT centres across Northern Ireland are continuing to tackle a backlog in appointments after testing was suspended several times in the last two years.
Drivers are facing significant delays when trying to book a slot, with some unable to secure an MoT test until after their certificate has expired.
BBC News NI looks at the situation and how it is affecting thousands of motorists.
Why were tests suspended in the first place?
MoT tests in Northern Ireland were first suspended by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) in January 2020 due to safety concerns about equipment being used during the tests.
Cracks were found in 52 of 55 lifts being used at testing sites.
In the months that followed, tests were only being carried out for heavy goods vehicles, motorcycles, buses and priority vehicles, while others were issued with exemption certificates.
Then Covid-19 hit, bringing another halt to MoT tests in March 2020.
When did testing return?
Testing resumed in stages from June 2020, at a reduced capacity due to social distancing measures, before returning fully in July 2021. Temporary Exemption Certificates are no longer being applied.
A new online booking system was set up in September 2021 to deal with the backlog that built up from January 2020, but it initially faced technical problems and created further delays.
Two years later, many people are still reporting long waits for appointments.
What is the waiting time for MoT tests?
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said it does not currently hold information to enable it to accurately report the average waiting times for vehicle tests "given that this position changes on a regular basis".
But BBC News NI logged on to the booking system on Friday to check the current availability.
It appears the majority of motorists are facing a three-month delay for an MoT, unless a cancellation appears, when using the DVA online booking system.
What happens if my MoT expires?
If your MoT has expired you are advised to book a vehicle test immediately, if you haven't already done so.
Due to high demand for testing services, the department is advising people to book the earliest available test appointment for their vehicle, even if it is after your MoT has expired.
If this is the case, the DVA consult with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) to make them aware of the situation.
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson told BBC News NI: "If they get to within five days of their MoT expiry date, contact dva.customerservices@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk and DVA will do their best to secure an urgent appointment for their vehicle.
"To date, all customers who have used this process and contacted the DVA in these circumstances have been offered an earlier appointment."
Can I be fined for being overdue?
Drivers will not be fined as long their car is roadworthy, insured and does not have a statutory off road notification (SORN) and they can show proof of an MoT booked for a future date.
Proof can be an MoT notification, either in electronic or paper form.
However, drivers should adhere to guidance issued by the PSNI and ABI.
What do the police say?
In the event police encounter an untaxed vehicle, so long as they can ascertain that a vehicle is roadworthy, properly insured, has a forthcoming MoT test date and does not have a SORN, then police will not take any further action.
The PSNI says every driver has a responsibility to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy.
If officers detect any vehicles being used in a dangerous condition, they can consider issuing rectification notices, fixed penalties, prosecution or, in the most serious cases, prohibit further movement and seize any offending vehicle.
Police, insurers and the department all advise drivers to continue to service their vehicle and carry out basic checks, such as looking out for brake wear, ensuring lights are working and regularly checking tyre pressure and tread depth.
How does it affect my insurance?
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has confirmed that the lack of a valid MoT certificate will not invalidate a motor insurance policy.
An ABI spokesperson told BBC News NI: "Insurers recognise that this is a worrying time for everyone and will take a pragmatic view until the delays to the DVA testing system are resolved.
"Where motorists in Northern Ireland have a confirmed MoT appointment, they should not be prejudiced by their lack of a valid MoT certificate.
"This applies regardless of whether they wish to renew with their existing insurance provider or are looking to take out a policy with a different insurer."
The association said motorists should keep trying to book a test with the DVA, even if the date falls after when their certificate expires.
Can mechanics book tests quicker?
Nope.
One mechanic from Kerbside Motors in Belfast has said he speaks to customers regularly who cannot get an MoT test booked for at least three months.
"Some are leaving their car with me to get checked and asking me to keep checking for a cancellation date," he said.
"I have one customer that is travelling as far as Craigavon because they want the test sorted as soon as possible."
The mechanic also suggested the DVA send out reminders four months in advance, rather than four weeks before their MoT certificate is due to expire due to the current situation.
Kevin, from Rathmore Motors in Londonderry, said that many customers are concerned about their insurance policies.
"Things are pretty bad at the minute, especially for those who are older because they are extra cautious and don't want to chance driving without their MoT certificate," he said.
He added that he currently has three cars sitting in his garage awaiting MoT tests but the closest tests available are in April.
Is the booking system working properly?
Yes, the booking system is fully operational.
The DVA initially experienced technical problems when its new system first went live in September 2021 after replacing a 20-year-old system, but the issues have been resolved.
Have the faulty lifts been fixed?
Yes. In February 2020, the Department for Infrastructure announced it was spending £1.8m on 52 new lifts for MoT centres across the region.
The installation of the new lifts was completed in October 2020.
How many tests are the DVA carrying out?
When MoT tests resumed fully in July 2021, slots returned to their former 20-minute allocation per vehicle.
A department spokesperson said the DVA increased its vehicle testing capacity by introducing a range of measures including recruiting additional vehicle examiners, making additional slots available daily at some test centres and offering tests on Sundays and on bank holidays at some sites.
Latest statistics from 1 September to 31 December 2021 show the DVA conducted 264,540 full vehicle tests, which is 8% more than the five-year average for those months.
In October, the DVA received 95,555 applications for a full test, just over 1,902 more than in September.
In the same month, the DVA conducted 73,554 full vehicle tests, just over 28% more than the previous month and 6% above the five-year October average (69,531).
Private cars accounted for 82% (60,180) of all full tests conducted during October.
How long will it take to resolve the backlog?
The Department for Infrastructure spokesperson was unable to anticipate how long it would take to resolve the issue, but said a number of measures were in place to try to reduce waiting times.