Energy bills: Ministers to discuss one-off £200 support payment
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
People needing support with energy costs could get a one-off £200 payment under plans Stormont ministers will discuss later, BBC News NI understands.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey proposed the scheme to help about 280,000 people in Northern Ireland.
Those eligible will have to have been in receipt of one or more types of means-tested benefits in December 2021.
No application process will be needed, and payments will be issued to individuals rather than households.
However, it is not clear how long it could take for the first payments to be made.
Stormont sources have indicated that the scheme, if approved by the executive on Thursday, would require new legislation to be passed in the assembly.
The scheme is expected to cost about £55m, with some of the funding expected to come from a reallocation exercise known as a monitoring round.
The remainder is set to come from what is known as a Barnett consequential - additional money issued to the devolved administrations when a spending decision is made for England.
'Extraordinarily tight criteria'
The move by the Department for Communities to draw up another scheme to tackle rising energy costs comes amid concerns about a smaller support fund already in place.
A smaller fuel poverty scheme worth £2m opened last week but has been capped at a daily limit with some people struggling to access the online application portal.
On Wednesday, Ms Hargey said the cap was to ensure the funding lasted until March, when the scheme is due to close.
But Alliance assembly member Kellie Amstrong said the "extraordinarily tight" criteria for the scheme, administered by Bryson Charitable Group, had not been properly promoted, meaning some people were potentially applying when they may not be eligible.