Guns stolen by masked and armed burglars in Coleraine and Dervock
Masked men stole a number of guns in two burglaries which police believe are linked.
The first happened at a house in Coleraine on Tuesday evening.
Four masked men entered a property in Blagh Road at about 20:00 GMT and one of them, who was armed with a crowbar, threatened a woman who was in the house.
She was uninjured but left badly shaken, while a number of children in the house were also unhurt.
The second burglary happened in Dervock about 30 minutes later.
In that incident four masked men gained entry to a house in Knock Road.
A man in his 60s was cable tied by the men, two of whom were armed with a crowbar and a sledgehammer.
The man was not injured but was left badly shaken.
Det Insp McKenna said: "These were extremely traumatic ordeals for the victims of these crimes.
"It is particularly harrowing for young children to be faced with masked men intent on causing distress and threatening violence, and for family members seeing their loved ones bound by cable ties in their own homes."