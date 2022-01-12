Covid-19: Two more Covid-related deaths and 2,922 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported two more Covid-19-related death on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,017.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 2.922 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down from the 3,420 cases reported on Tuesday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Wednesday, there were 439 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 440 on Tuesday.
There are 29 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 31 on Tuesday.
Last updated 12 January at 14:20 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,593,453 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of that total, 1,407,324 were first doses, 1,302,313 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 864,482 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 12 January at 14:20 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,952.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 19,290 cases on Tuesday, down from 23,909 cases on Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 1,062 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down by one on Monday's total of 1,063.
Of those patients, 92 are being treated in intensive care units, three more than last recorded.
Last updated 11 January 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,512,535 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,664,773 people have had their first dose and 3,610,364 have had their second dose, while 237,398 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,416,945 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 11 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
