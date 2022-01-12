Spend Local cards: MLAs criticise 'silence' over High Street vouchers
The Department for the Economy has been accused of "going silent" over problems with the High Street voucher scheme.
MLAs said they had been ignored by the department when asking questions about those who had lost out on getting their £100 Spend Local voucher.
The £145m scheme was designed to help businesses hit by the pandemic.
Problems with people receiving or using their cards meant the scheme's deadline was extended several times.
Applications for the £100 Spend Local cards opened on 27 September and closed on 7 January, but on Wednesday members of the Economy Committee said many people had been unable to use their cards.
There was also a call for an equality assessment of the scheme, and how it affected elderly people with no internet access.
Silence
Alliance MLA Stuart Dickson said there were many people still waiting for vouchers or whose card PIN numbers did not work.
"What I find unacceptable is that the department has gone completely and utterly silent on this matter," he said.
"Some people may have just simply given up and decided that they're not going to pursue this any longer.
"But there is £100 sitting waiting for quite a number of people who still have unresolved issues."
Independent MLA Claire Sugden told the committee that problems were encountered because of the digital nature of the scheme, and that the telephone option did not provide an efficient alternative for applicants.
She said it was very frustrating that the Department for the Economy had "gone cold" and had ignored requests she had made on behalf of constituents.
DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said while there had been problems with the scheme, it had led to an enormous economic boost for the retail sector.
"If you inject £140m into an economy, it has to have a benefit," he said.
"Whenever we look at other schemes being rolled out at the minute, I think to be fair, the High Street voucher scheme has went very well."