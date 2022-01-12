Northern Ireland fuel poverty scheme 'not properly promoted'
An emergency scheme set up to help those in fuel poverty was not properly promoted, according to Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.
The £2m Department for Communities scheme opened on Thursday of last week.
However, applicants have reported problems applying, due to its limits on the amount of applicants per day.
Ms Armstrong said the scheme, administered by Bryson Charitable Group, had an "extraordinarily tight criteria".
"The grant hasn't been promoted properly because this isn't a grant if you're just in fuel poverty, this is for people who are in fuel poverty and are about to be cut off," she told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"We have pushed the department to say what about other people who are in poverty and there may well be something later for people who are struggling with the increased costs.
"The system is going to be open until 31 March, but it's cold now, people are in trouble now."
She added that over 1,000 people had applied for the scheme so far and that Bryson had indicated it would increase the amount of applications it could deal with per day, although there was no timeframe for that.
The current limit per day is 333.
'Could not survive without heat'
People applying to the scheme have detailed the problems in getting through that process, which opens at 09:00 local time each morning.
The application threshold is frequently reached within half an hour of opening, they say.
Robyn told Good Morning Ulster she had been on every morning before 09:00 since the scheme opened and eventually got through on Monday, before receiving a text on Tuesday to say her application had been rejected.
"It's sitting constantly on your phone looking to see," she said.
"It would make a big difference because I only have a pound on my electric - I'm a single parent and I have a wee boy."
Another applicant, Sharon, said she had got through the application on the opening morning, but only received a text on Tuesday to say her application had been rejected.
"I suffer with severe arthritis, so I need heat, I need constant heat," she said.
"Believe it or not, from Christmas Eve, I have spent £120 on gas.
"On Thursday actually when I applied, my meter was down to six units."
Sharon added that she was being forced to cut back in other areas because she "could not survive without heat".
The Bryson Charitable Group acknowledged that the scheme was suffering from high levels of demand, with many of those applying not actually eligible.
"The unprecedented demand from the public has led to us reaching our daily agreed limit very quickly each day," the company said in a statement.
"This scheme is akin to a food bank and is designed to help those with little or no fuel.
"Unfortunately, it is inevitable that demand will be considerably more than the scope of the scheme."
The Department for Communities said the scheme was "only a very small part of the planned overall response to the crisis".
"The vast majority of this year's Winter Fuel Payments have been issued and to date 290,632 people have received their payment, with a total value of £51.7m," a spokesperson said.