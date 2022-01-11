Covid-19: One more Covid-related death and 3,420 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported one more Covid-19-related death on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,015.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 3,420 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up from the 2,706 cases reported on Monday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Tuesday, there were 440 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 387 on Monday.
There are 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same figure as Monday.
Last updated 11 January at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,585,875 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of that total, 1,406,701 were first doses, 1,301,888 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 857,909 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 11 January at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,952.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 23,909 cases on Monday, up from 21,384 cases on Sunday.
On Monday, there were 1,063 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 984 on Sunday.
Of those patients, 89 were being treated in intensive care units, the same number as on Saturday.
Last updated 10 January 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,510,950 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,663,924 people have had their first dose and 3,609,647 have had their second dose, while 237,379 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,396,329 booster jabs had been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated 10 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- COVID PASSPORTS: How to get one and how to use one
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?