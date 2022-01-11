Jim Shannon: DUP MP in tears as he questions No 10 drinks party
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A DUP MP has broken down in tears in Parliament while questioning the government about fresh revelations that it broke lockdown rules.
Jim Shannon, MP for Strangford, cried as he said his mother-in-law had died alone with Covid during the pandemic.
He said the government must ensure "full and complete disclosure".
About 100 people were invited to the "bring-your-own-booze" event in Downing Street's garden in the first lockdown in May 2020, the BBC understands.
Government minister Michael Ellis said he was "very sorry" for Mr Shannon's loss and said the investigation's findings would be made public.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson retains his confidence, despite the fresh revelations.
"I believe we've got the right person as prime minister, he's the right man for the job," he added.
He said it would not be right to comment further until an investigation is completed.
Sue Gray - the former permanent secretary at Stormont's Department of Finance - is leading the investigation into breaches of the rules by the government.
'Anger and frustration'
Mr Lewis said Boris Johnson had done "phenomenal work" during the pandemic, and other areas but said Ms Gray needed "freedom" to complete her investigation thoroughly.
He added that he "totally understood the anger and frustration" people felt across the UK when they were following restrictions, and then seeing the reports of rules being broken.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood commended Mr Shannon.
"Well done, Jim for struggling through that question," the SDLP leader tweeted.
Well done, Jim for struggling through that question. https://t.co/2EqoE4BnUA— Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) January 11, 2022
In a statement, he called on the prime minister to resign.
He said Mr Johnson "has lost any authority or credibility he had".