Fane Valley: Agri-food firm submits plans for new Craigavon oat mill
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Fane Valley, the Northern Ireland agri-food business, has submitted plans to build a new oat mill in Craigavon, County Armagh.
The company's White's Speedicook business currently produces oat products at another County Armagh mill in Tandragee.
Fane Valley said the new investment had been motivated by "a growing demand for sustainable plant-based foods".
The company said the development would be worth £165m to the local economy.
Fane Valley has owned White's since 1990 and said it was Ireland's largest oat miller and breakfast cereal producer.
The new facility, to be built on a 13-acre site on the Mandeville Road, will allow the firm to increase capacity and develop new products.