Energy bills: Families struggle to access £2m crisis fuel fund
- Published
Vulnerable people are struggling to access a new £2m emergency winter fuel payment.
The scheme opened last week and the website was quickly overwhelmed with applications.
Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said his office had been inundated with calls from people unable to apply.
The BBC contacted the Department for Communities. A spokesperson said that this was "an operational matter" for the Bryson Charitable Group.
The Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme provides a one-off support of up to £100 worth of electricity, gas, or oil to 20,000 households across Northern Ireland that are experiencing a crisis.
09:30 and it’s closed again. pic.twitter.com/2k9vMf9cEG— Andy Allen MBE MLA (@AndyAllen88) January 10, 2022
Mr Allen has called on the Department for Communities minister to increase the amount of money on offer to those struggling with fuel payments.
"Our phones have not stopped and the scheme would appear to be oversubscribed," he said.
"The site opens at 9am but one lady said she tried to apply at 9.10 GMT and it was not available. Another person tried at 9.17 GMT but could not apply."
He said the scheme is being operated in conjunction with Bryson Charitable Group but he had difficulty getting a response from them.
The BBC is awaiting a response from Bryson.
"We don't know how many applications are being admitted in one day," Mr Allen said.
"But it seems that the £2m fund to reach 20,000 households is nowhere near enough.
"It just doesn't cut it. I'm hopeful that support will come forward but it needs to be tangible support."
He has called for an intervention from minister Deirdre Hargey to increase the £2m budget.
"There needs to be more discretion about how the funds are administered and there needs to be more wrap-around support," he said.
In December, the Department for Communities announced that £2m would be available for extra emergency payments to help those most affected by rising fuel costs.
Last week, Pat Austin, from the Fuel Poverty Coalition, told the BBC that amount in the face of this crisis was "really nothing".
She called it a "disappointing" amount of money and called for it to be at least doubled and for a taskforce to be set up.
Full eligibility criteria, along with the application process, has been published by the Bryson Charitable Group.
The scheme runs until 31 March and there is a limit on the number of people who can apply each day.