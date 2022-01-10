Translink rail and bus changes due to reduced passenger numbers
A reduced timetable for bus and train services in Northern Ireland came into operation on Monday in response to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases.
Translink said the temporary measure would mean many of its public transport services would operate "similar to a Saturday service" for at least a month.
Northern Ireland has seen an unprecedented rise in Covid cases and the current guidance is that people should work from home where possible.
School services are unaffected.
"Just prior to Christmas, we saw passenger demand tail off somewhat to about 60% of pre-Covid levels," said Ian Campbell, Translink's director of service operations.
"Our assessment since the festive period is that there has been a further reduction of the number of passengers travelling particularly at peak periods and that is why we have taken the decision to modify our timetables."
The firm added the move would also allow it to deal with an increase in staff absences due to Covid - which is currently at 4%.
The temporary timetables can be accessed on Translink's website.