Omagh: Man charged after £60k suspected cannabis factory find
- Published
A 32-year-old man has been charged with drug offences following a search of a suspected cannabis factory in Omagh.
Police seized Class B drugs with an estimated value of £60,000 during the search on Friday, January 7.
The man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and disorderly behaviour.
He will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.
Chief Inspector Hoy said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm."