Covid-19: Five more Covid-related deaths and 3,458 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported five more Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,007.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 3,458 coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from the 6,444 cases reported on Friday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Other Covid-related statistics are not updated until Monday.
On Friday, there were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 404 on Thursday.
There are 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, one more than Thursday.
Last updated 08 January at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,569,851 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Of that total, 1,405,300 were first doses, 1,300,880 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 844,295 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 08 January at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,952.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded its highest daily figures on Saturday with 26,122 cases, compared to 21,926 on Friday.
On Saturday morning, there were 917 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 936 on Friday.
Of those patients, 83 were being treated in intensive care units, one less than on Friday.
Last updated 08 January 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,507,026 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday.
A total of 3,662,007 people have had their first dose and 3,607,699 have had their second dose, while 237,320 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,326,211 booster jabs had been administered as of Friday.
Last updated 08 January 14:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
