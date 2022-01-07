Ballymena: Woman 'stamped on after being bundled into car', court hears
A woman was allegedly stamped on, sexually assaulted and had her head shaved after being bundled into a car at knifepoint with another woman, the High Court has heard.
Maria Covaci, 29, of New Road, in Silverbridge, County Armagh, is accused of taking part in the incident in Ballymena on 13 November last year.
She faces charges of common assault, possessing an offensive weapon, false imprisonment and sexual assault.
The mother-of-two denies the charges.
She was granted bail following the hearing on Friday.
The High Court heard that the two victims were allegedly grabbed at knifepoint and put into an Audi car where a pregnant Ms Covaci was waiting inside.
They were driven to a remote area following a traffic collision, where one of the women made a failed attempt to escape from the locked vehicle.
The woman was then bound with tape and forced to kneel in front of the car's headlights, according to the prosecution.
'Placed in a blindfold'
They claimed Ms Covaci "kneeled down in front of her with a knife in her hand and told her she was going to remove her beauty".
A prosecution lawyer said clippers were then produced and used to shave off the woman's hair before she was stamped on.
With the alleged attack being recorded, she was stripped of her clothes and told pictures would be posted on social media, he added.
Some of her artificial nails were also pulled out and it was alleged the woman was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted.
"She was placed in a blindfold and told if she removed it she would have her eyes pulled out," the lawyer said.
Ms Covaci then allegedly dragged the woman back to the car, striking her head against a door, and telling her she had 24 hours to leave the country or she would be killed.
'Enjoys the presumption of innocence'
During interviews following her arrest on 30 December, the defendant denied involvement in the incident.
She claimed the two women only spent a few minutes in her car, getting out again voluntarily due to an argument.
Her barrister argued that the defendant "makes denials and enjoys the presumption of innocence".
Granting bail, the judge said he based his decision on the accused having recently given birth and the offer of a £10,000 cash surety.
He banned Ms Covaci from contacting either alleged victim or entering Ballymena as part of strict release conditions.