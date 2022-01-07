Covid-19: Londonderry doctor's fear for patient safety amid pressures
It is "almost impossible" to provide a safe service at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry due to extreme pressures, a doctor has warned.
Dr Paul Baylis, an Emergency Department consultant, said in his 30-year career "it's the worst situation" he has seen.
He said the ED as well as the rest of the hospital were experiencing staff shortages.
"When we don't have the staff to provide safe care, areas get shut down," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
It comes as a health union warned that absences due to Covid-19 was affecting one in 10 staff across all health trusts as the Omicron variant continues to spread with transmission rates at an "extraordinary level".
"Our resources are under such pressure because it's the winter. We get that every year, but on top of it this year we have the Omicron variant taking out large swathes of our staff [from work]," Dr Baylis said.
"I am losing 15% to 20% of my Emergency Department nursing and medical staff and it's almost impossible to provide the safe and quality services that we [usually] provide," the senior doctor said.
Dr Baylis described seeing staff as "tearful at the end of shifts", adding: "We will keep delivering services as best we can but the quality of care is way, way down.
"That is perhaps the hardest thing for the doctors and nurses; knowing that the quality of care is poor but all we can do is the best with what we have got."
'Hold your drip bag'
Dr Baylis said there are 30 spaces in Altnagelvin's Emergency Department and at lunchtime on Friday there were more than 40 people waiting for beds.
"Doctors and nurses are being put in a situation where we have more people coming through the doors than we have places to put them," he said.
"That is people being told they are sick enough to come to hospital and then they're being asked to sit in a chair and hold their drip bag," he said.
Dr Baylis also said there are "major problems" in hospitals across Northern Ireland with discharging people who are fit to leave.
He urged family members to "go the extra mile" to help collect their relatives from hospitals.
"Every person we discharge from the ward means I can move one of those patients sitting in a chair or on a trolley in the waiting room up into the Emergency Department, he said.
