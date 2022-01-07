Covid-19: No further Covid-related deaths and 6,444 cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported no more Covid-19-related deaths on Friday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stays at 3,002.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 6,444 coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from the 6,877 cases reported on Thursday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
As of Friday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 47,723.
On Friday, there were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 404 on Thursday.
There are 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, one more than Thursday.
Last updated 07 January at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,560,914 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of that total, 1,404,659 were first doses, 1,300,341 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 836,478 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 07 January at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,952.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 23,817 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, compared to 17,656 on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, there were 941 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 928 on Wednesday.
Of those patients, 90 were being treated in intensive care units, four less than were in ICUs on Wednesday.
Last updated 06 January 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,502,021 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,659,795 people have had their first dose and 3,605,025 have had their second dose, while 237,201 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,279,178 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 06 January 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
